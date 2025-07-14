Juki Corporation Launches Next Career Program Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Juki Corporation ( (JP:6440) ).

Juki Corporation announced the implementation of the Next Career Program as part of its cost structure reform. This program targets employees aged 50 to 65, offering them retirement packages and reemployment support. The initiative is a strategic response to economic challenges such as the Trump tariffs and economic stagnation in China, aiming to optimize human resources. The financial impact of the program is expected to be minor, with costs recorded as extraordinary losses.

More about Juki Corporation

Juki Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing industrial sewing machines and automated systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovation in automation and sewing technology.

Average Trading Volume: 104,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.51B

For an in-depth examination of 6440 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue