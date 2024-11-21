Jubilee Metals’ Voting Rights Shift with Slater Investments

Jubilee Metals Group (GB:JLP) has released an update.

Jubilee Metals Group PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Slater Investments now holding 11.94% of the company’s voting rights. This shift, effective as of June 28, 2024, reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 12.24%. Investors might find this update noteworthy as it could influence shareholder dynamics and decision-making within the company.

