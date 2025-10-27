Jubilee Industries Holds AGM, Discusses Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:NHD) ) has issued an update.

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025, where the Executive Chairman and CEO, Dato’ Terence Tea Yeok Kian, addressed the shareholders. The meeting included discussions on the annual report, the renewal of the share buyback mandate, and the adoption of the Jubilee Share Award Scheme 2025. All resolutions at the AGM were decided by a poll, in compliance with the Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd.

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the manufacturing and distribution industry. The company focuses on providing a range of industrial and consumer products, with a market focus on enhancing its product offerings and expanding its reach.

Average Trading Volume: 2,195,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$8.17M

See more data about NHD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

