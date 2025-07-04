Jubilant Pharmova Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ).

Jubilant Pharmova Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate to the stock exchanges in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This certificate, received from Alankit Assignments Limited, confirms that the company’s securities have been listed on the stock exchanges, and the physical share certificates have been duly verified, mutilated, and canceled, with the depository’s name substituted as the registered owner. This move ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and proper record-keeping.

More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is involved in providing innovative healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the global pharmaceutical market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,178

Current Market Cap: 190.8B INR

