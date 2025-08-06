Jubilant FoodWorks Schedules Q1FY26 Results Conference Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jubilant Foodworks Limited ( (IN:JUBLFOOD) ) has issued an announcement.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for August 13, 2025, to discuss its Q1FY26 financial results and business updates. This call is intended for analysts and investors, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders. The announcement may impact the company’s market perception and investor relations, as it provides insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Jubilant Foodworks Limited

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is a prominent player in the food service industry, primarily known for operating popular brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’, and Popeyes. The company focuses on delivering fast food and beverages, catering to a wide market with a significant presence in India and expanding internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 44,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 423.2B INR

