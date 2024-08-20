JTEC Corp Reports Mixed Financial Results

JTEC Corp. (Osaka) (JP:3446) has released an update.

JTEC Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales to 2,010 million yen for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, but experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 6.8%, 14.6%, and 16.2%, respectively. The equity ratio improved to 75.6%, with total assets increasing to 3,567 million yen. Despite the downturn in profits, they forecast a substantial growth for the next fiscal year, expecting a 31.4% increase in net sales and over 16% increase in profits.

