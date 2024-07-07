J&T Global’s Strong Growth in Q2 Parcel Volume

J&T Global Express Limited (HK:1519) has released an update.

J&T Global Express Limited reported a robust increase in parcel volumes across Southeast Asia, China, and new markets for the second quarter of 2024, with growth rates exceeding 30% year-on-year. Despite a slight reduction in network partners and outlets in some regions, the company showed strong performance with a significant rise in average daily parcel volumes, highlighting the company’s expanding operational scale and reach in the logistics sector.

