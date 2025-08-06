JSW Infrastructure to Engage with Investors at Emkay Confluence 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
JSW Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:JSWINFRA) ) just unveiled an announcement.
JSW Infrastructure Limited has announced its participation in the Emkay Confluence 2025, scheduled for August 13, 2025, in Mumbai. This meeting, which includes both group and one-on-one sessions, is aimed at engaging with institutional investors and analysts, potentially impacting the company’s market visibility and investor relations.
More about JSW Infrastructure Limited
JSW Infrastructure Limited operates within the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development and management of port facilities and other related services. The company is part of the JSW Group, which is known for its diversified presence in various industries including steel, energy, and cement.
Average Trading Volume: 178,763
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: 621.1B INR
