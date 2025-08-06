JSW Infrastructure to Engage with Investors at Emkay Confluence 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JSW Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:JSWINFRA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JSW Infrastructure Limited has announced its participation in the Emkay Confluence 2025, scheduled for August 13, 2025, in Mumbai. This meeting, which includes both group and one-on-one sessions, is aimed at engaging with institutional investors and analysts, potentially impacting the company’s market visibility and investor relations.

More about JSW Infrastructure Limited

JSW Infrastructure Limited operates within the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development and management of port facilities and other related services. The company is part of the JSW Group, which is known for its diversified presence in various industries including steel, energy, and cement.

Average Trading Volume: 178,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 621.1B INR

