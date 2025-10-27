JS Global Lifestyle Revises Agreements to Enhance Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited ( (HK:1691) ) has issued an update.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited has announced revisions to its Product Development Agreement with SharkNinja Europe, adjusting service fees and payment terms for 2026. Additionally, the company has set a proposed annual cap of $25.63 million for its Sourcing Services Agreement with Joyoung for the same year. These agreements are part of the company’s continuing connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, reflecting JS Global’s strategic efforts to streamline operations and strengthen its market position through key partnerships.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1691) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited operates in the lifestyle and consumer products industry, focusing on developing and sourcing innovative household appliances and lifestyle products. The company is known for its brands like SharkNinja and Joyoung, which cater to a global market with a variety of consumer electronics and home appliances.

Average Trading Volume: 19,538,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.44B

