JS Global Lifestyle Engages in USD200 Million FX Forward Contract to Hedge Currency Risks

An announcement from JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited ( (HK:1691) ) is now available.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited has entered into a FX Forward Contract with a notional amount of up to USD200 million to hedge against currency risks involving CNH/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD, and SGD. This contract is a strategic move to manage currency exposures arising from the SharkNinja APAC segment’s operations, which are denominated in currencies other than Renminbi. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement. The company’s directors believe the terms of the contract are fair and beneficial to the company and its shareholders.

More about JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited is engaged in trading transformational and innovative small household appliances under the brand names Joyoung, Shark, and Ninja. The company operates with two segments, Joyoung and SharkNinja APAC, with a focus on managing currency risks due to its operations and financial activities being exposed to multiple currencies.

