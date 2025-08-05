JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Mineral Resources Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ).

Mineral Resources Limited, a company involved in the mining industry, has experienced a change in its substantial holders. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Mineral Resources Limited as of August 1, 2025. This change involved transactions such as securities on loan, rehypothecation of client securities, and purchase and sales of securities. The shift in substantial holding could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its market dynamics.

More about Mineral Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,209,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.82B

