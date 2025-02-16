JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ceases Substantial Holding in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited ( (AU:DMP) ) has issued an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd as of February 12, 2025. This change in holding was due to various transactions including securities lending, purchase and sales, and rehypothecation activities conducted by several of its subsidiaries.

More about Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited

YTD Price Performance: 2.05%

Average Trading Volume: 624

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.95B

