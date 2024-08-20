JPMorgan Adjusts Stake in Intermediate Capital

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

Intermediate Capital Group PLC has notified that JPMorgan Chase & Co. crossed a notable threshold of share ownership on August 15, 2024, resulting in a change of their total voting rights in the company. The financial giant now holds a total of 5.294261% of voting rights, combining direct shares and financial instruments, with the notification made to the issuer on August 19, 2024. This change reflects JPMorgan’s strategic investment adjustments in Intermediate Capital’s stock.

