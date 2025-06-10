JPMorgan Adjusts Holdings in Dalata Hotel Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) has provided an announcement.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has notified Dalata Hotel Group PLC of a change in its financial instruments holdings, crossing the 3% threshold as of June 5, 2025. This adjustment in holdings could influence Dalata’s market dynamics and investor perceptions, given JPMorgan’s significant role as a stakeholder.

More about Dalata Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operations. It is known for its portfolio of hotels across Ireland and the UK, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Learn more about DAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.