JPMorgan Acquires Substantial Stake in Immutep Ltd

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has emerged as a substantial holder in Immutep Ltd, securing a 5.10% voting power through 74,142,637 ordinary shares. The acquisition includes various financial instruments and agreements, positioning JPMorgan with significant influence in the biotechnology firm. This development is a noteworthy shift in Immutep’s shareholder landscape and may signal strategic moves ahead.

