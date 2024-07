Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become a substantial holder in Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, acquiring a 5.04% voting power with 16,881,167 ordinary shares. This position was reached on July 24, 2024, as detailed in a recent notice that outlines the nature and extent of JPMorgan’s relevant interests and associated entities.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.