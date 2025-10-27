Joyoung Co., Ltd. Reports Revenue Decline but Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited ( (HK:1691) ) has provided an update.

Joyoung Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited, reported a decline in operating revenue by 10.99% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the revenue drop, the company achieved a significant turnaround in net profit, which increased by 101.11% for the quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and cost management. This financial performance highlights Joyoung’s resilience in navigating market challenges and suggests a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1691) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on lifestyle products. Its subsidiary, Joyoung Co., Ltd., is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative kitchen appliances.

Average Trading Volume: 19,538,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.44B

