Joy City Property Updates Share Registrar Services

Joy City Property Limited (HK:0207) has released an update.

Joy City Property Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer agents, effective December 2024 in Bermuda and January 2025 in Hong Kong. These changes will see Conyers Corporate Services in Bermuda and Tricor Investor Services in Hong Kong handling share registrations and transfers. Investors should note the new arrangements for managing their share certificates.

