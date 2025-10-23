Joy City Property Limited Announces Court Meeting for Scheme Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Joy City Property Limited ( (HK:0207) ) is now available.

Joy City Property Limited has announced a Court Meeting scheduled for November 17, 2025, in Hong Kong, as directed by the Supreme Court of Bermuda. The meeting aims to consider and approve a scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders, which could impact the company’s operational structure and shareholder relations.

Joy City Property Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company is known for its residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties, primarily targeting urban markets.

Average Trading Volume: 43,098,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.97B

