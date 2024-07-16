Journeo Secures £3m in Rail Tech Contracts

Journeo (GB:JNEO) has released an update.

Journeo plc, a leading provider of transport technology solutions, has announced securing contracts worth £3m for its CCTV and Automatic Passenger Counting systems, enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency for major rail companies. The contracts are expected to contribute £1m in revenue by December and boost the company’s recurring SaaS revenues. Journeo’s innovative offerings are part of its broader engagement in intelligent transport systems, reflecting significant investment in R&D and a commitment to sustainable, efficient future transport networks.

