Journeo PLC Announces Upcoming Interim Results

Journeo (GB:JNEO) has released an update.

Journeo PLC, an innovative provider of transport systems, is set to release its interim financial results on September 17, 2024, followed by a live presentation for shareholders via Investor Meet Company on September 18. Shareholders are invited to participate and submit questions ahead of the event, with the company’s CEO and CFO presenting. Journeo continues to invest in research and development, focusing on IoT and intelligent transport solutions for a sustainable future.

