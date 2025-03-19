Jones Soda Expands Distribution and Diversifies Product Line for Growth

An announcement from Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ) is now available.

Jones Soda Co. has announced a significant expansion of its distribution network, securing two new Direct Store Delivery partners in Q1 2025, which has increased its market footprint and sales. The company has diversified its product portfolio beyond craft sodas to include new beverage categories such as hemp-derived products, prebiotic sodas, and zero-calorie options, leading to substantial revenue growth in various business segments. This strategic move is enhancing Jones Soda’s penetration in key national and regional retailers, supporting its goal of establishing a profitable growth path.

More about Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co. is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages, known for their premium taste, unique flavors, and unconventional brand personality. Founded in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company now markets a diverse portfolio of core craft sodas, premium adult beverages, and modern beverages under the Jones Soda brand, as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles under the Mary Jones brand.

YTD Price Performance: 23.53%

Average Trading Volume: 154,741

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.33M

