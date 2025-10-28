Jones Soda and Bethesda Softworks Launch Fallout-Themed Soda Packs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ).

Jones Soda Co. has partnered with Bethesda Softworks to launch limited-edition collector’s packs themed around the popular Fallout video game franchise. The collaboration includes the Vault-Tec Supply Pack and Sunset Sarsaparilla 4-Pack, featuring game-inspired soda flavors and collectibles, which have generated significant excitement among fans. The initial release at select Costco locations in the Northeast saw rapid sell-outs, prompting Jones Soda to work with Costco to replenish supplies and expand distribution. The launch has set a single-day online sales record for Jones Soda, highlighting the strong demand and enthusiasm from the Fallout community.

Spark’s Take on JSDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JSDA is a Neutral.

Jones Soda’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and cash flow issues weighing heavily. Technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, while valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. Recent strategic moves and operational improvements provide some optimism but are offset by ongoing revenue and profitability challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on JSDA stock, click here.

More about Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co. is a leading craft soda manufacturer headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones Soda brand across North America in glass bottles, cans, and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts.

Average Trading Volume: 78,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.59M

See more insights into JSDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue