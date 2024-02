Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) has provided an update.

Jonathan Pollack stepped down from Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s Board of Directors as he prepares to leave Blackstone Inc. His resignation is amicable, with no disputes over the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Subsequently, the Board has decided to reduce its membership from ten to nine.

