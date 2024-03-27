Jolt Health Inc. Completes $500K Private Placement

Love Pharma Inc (TSE:JOLT) has released an update.

Jolt Health Inc., a prominent player in healthcare, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence, has successfully completed a private placement, securing $500,000 by offering 50 million units at $0.01 each. The funds raised are earmarked for general corporate purposes and debt repayment, excluding officer or director salaries. Investors in the placement received both shares and warrants, with the latter allowing additional share purchases at an escalated price over the next two years.

