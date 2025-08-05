Johnson Service Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the service industry, has announced the repurchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 138.2921 pence per share. This move is part of a buyback program initiated in March 2025, and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting its share capital structure and signaling confidence in its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and positive corporate actions like share buybacks are significant strengths. However, bearish technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics suggest some caution.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,757,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £549.4M

Find detailed analytics on JSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

