Johnson Service Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has issued an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, announced a share buyback transaction where it purchased 268,382 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 139.5279 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is part of a buyback program announced earlier in September 2025. This move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its score. The stock’s valuation is fair, and technical indicators suggest neutral momentum. Challenges with labor costs and pricing strategy are noted but outweighed by the company’s achievements.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JSG stock, click here.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 1,830,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £537.6M

Find detailed analytics on JSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue