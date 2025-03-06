Johnson Service Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has provided an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, announced the repurchase of 126,033 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of a buyback program announced on March 5, 2025, and reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Johnson Service

YTD Price Performance: 3.24%

Average Trading Volume: 673,619

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £590.9M

See more data about JSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.