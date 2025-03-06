Johnson Service Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has provided an announcement.
Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, announced the repurchase of 126,033 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of a buyback program announced on March 5, 2025, and reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
YTD Price Performance: 3.24%
Average Trading Volume: 673,619
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: £590.9M
