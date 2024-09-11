Johnson Matthey Concludes Share Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has announced the completion of a share buyback in which it repurchased 166,775 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,564.00p to 1,600.00p, with an average price of 1,578.02p per share. The buyback, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, is part of a program that was initiated on July 3, 2024, and the acquired shares are slated to be cancelled.

