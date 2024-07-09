Johnson Matthey Completes Share Buyback

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 102,879 of its ordinary shares through Citigroup Global Markets Limited on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, acquired at prices ranging from 1,653.00p to 1,669.00p, will be cancelled as part of the company’s buyback program announced earlier this month. This strategic move is part of Johnson Matthey’s efforts to manage its capital and return value to shareholders.

