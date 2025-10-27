Johnson Electric Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Johnson Electric Holdings ( (HK:0179) ) has shared an announcement.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 12, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0179) stock is a Hold with a HK$38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Electric Holdings stock, see the HK:0179 Stock Forecast page.

More about Johnson Electric Holdings

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing electric motors and motion subsystems, serving a diverse range of markets globally.

YTD Price Performance: 232.56%

Average Trading Volume: 10,102,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.89B

See more insights into 0179 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue