Johns Lyng Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced board changes with the retirement of Non-Executive Director Robert Kelly and Executive Director Adrian Gleeson on September 27, 2024, though Gleeson will stay on as an Executive. They are welcoming Alison Terry, with a rich background in sustainability and corporate governance, to the Board. The company expresses gratitude for the retirees’ contributions to the company’s success and is confident Terry’s expertise will aid in strategic growth.

