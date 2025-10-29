John B Sanfilippo & Son Announces Special Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

John B Sanfilippo & Son ( (JBSS) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. announced a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share for both Common Stock and Class A Common Stock, to be paid on December 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025. This decision, resulting in a return of approximately $11.7 million to stockholders, reflects the company’s strong financial performance over recent quarters and its commitment to creating long-term stockholder value through responsible cash management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JBSS) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on John B Sanfilippo & Son stock, see the JBSS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on JBSS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JBSS is a Outperform.

John B Sanfilippo & Son’s strong financial stability and attractive valuation are key strengths. The earnings call provided positive insights into sales and EPS growth, though challenges with sales volume and commodity costs persist. Technical indicators suggest a neutral trend.

More about John B Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a company engaged in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing nut and dried fruit-based products, snack bars, and dried cheese snacks. These products are sold under various private brands and the company’s own brands, including Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese®.

Average Trading Volume: 72,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $700.8M

