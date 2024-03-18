JOANN Crafts Retailer’s Strategic Bankruptcy and Restructuring Plan

The latest announcement is out from JOANN (JOAN).

JOANN Inc., a leading crafts retailer, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure its debt, entering a Transaction Support Agreement with key stakeholders including senior lenders and stockholders. This strategic move aims to facilitate a financial overhaul through a prepackaged plan, which, if approved by the court, will see the company’s common stock canceled and JOANN continuing operations as a privately held entity. The company has also secured commitments for debtor-in-possession financing to maintain business operations during the reorganization process, reassuring customers and vendors of uninterrupted service.

