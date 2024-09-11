JLF Announces Strategic Buyback and Cancellation Plan

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (JP:8967) has released an update.

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (JLF) has announced a buyback program for up to 22,800 of its investment units, or 2.45% of the total issued units, valued at up to 6 billion yen, to take place between September 12, 2024, and December 30, 2024. The company plans to cancel all units acquired through this buyback on January 31, 2025, aiming to improve investment efficiency, increase distribution per unit, and enhance unitholder value in the medium to long term. JLF has determined the buyback amount considering its cash flow, loan-to-value (LTV) levels, and the fiscal period ending January 2025.

