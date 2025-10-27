JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Announces EGM Results and Interim Profit Distribution Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ).

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. announced the results of its second extraordinary general meeting of 2025, held on October 27, where resolutions were voted on by poll. The meeting, attended by key directors and shareholders, was conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, ensuring the validity of the poll results. The company also outlined its plan for 2025 interim profit distribution, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6680) stock is a Hold with a HK$23.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6680 Stock Forecast page.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rare-earth industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of rare-earth materials, which are critical components in various high-tech applications and industries.

Average Trading Volume: 18,113,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.74B

See more data about 6680 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue