Jiyi Holdings Faces Winding-Up Petition Amidst Financial Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiyi Holdings Limited ( (HK:1495) ) has shared an announcement.

Jiyi Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is facing a winding-up petition filed by Mr. Lo Wai Siu in the High Court of Hong Kong. The petition relates to claims for unpaid wages and other financial obligations amounting to HK$325,966.69. The company warns shareholders of potential restrictions on share transfers if the petition proceeds, as trading in its shares has been suspended since April 2024. The company is seeking legal advice and negotiating with the petitioner to resolve the issue and protect stakeholder interests.

More about Jiyi Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$25.85M

For a thorough assessment of 1495 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue