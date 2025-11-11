Jiutian Chemical Group Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Production Halts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Jiutian Chemical Group Limited ( (SG:C8R) ) is now available.

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited reported a 217% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driven by higher chemical trading activities. Despite a net loss of RMB 30.34 million, the company showed improvement from the previous year’s loss, attributing this to strategic production halts and cost-control measures. The company remains focused on operational efficiency and financial discipline to seize future growth opportunities amid challenging market conditions.

More about Jiutian Chemical Group Limited

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on chemical trading activities. The company temporarily halted the production of DMF and Methylamine to enhance operational efficiency and minimize losses during market downturns.

Average Trading Volume: 3,750,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$53.69M

