Jiutian Chemical Extends Ammonia Project Timeline

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited has announced a second extension of the Long-Stop date for its Synthetic Ammonia Project Transfer Agreement, now set for June 30, 2025. This extension allows the company and its partner, Anyang Chemical Industry Group, additional time to meet necessary conditions for the agreement. Investors are urged to stay informed through company announcements as developments unfold.

