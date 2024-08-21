Jiu Rong Holdings Plans Upcoming Board Meeting

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (HK:2358) has released an update.

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 30, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to discuss the potential distribution of an interim dividend. The meeting will be convened at the company’s Wanchai offices in Hong Kong. The announcement emphasizes that the English version of the text will take precedence over the Chinese in case of discrepancies.

