Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. (HK:1951) has released an update.

Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd. has announced a board meeting slated for August 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year. The upcoming board meeting signifies a key moment for stakeholders to gauge the company’s mid-year financial health and strategic direction.

