JINUSHI Co., Ltd. Expands Innovative Land Investment

JINUSHI Co.,Ltd. (JP:3252) has released an update.

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of new shares, the sale of treasury shares, and a secondary offering to support its unique JINUSHI BUSINESS model, which invests in land for leasing rather than owning buildings. The company capitalizes on a growing leased land market, which has seen significant expansion since 2009 and is forecasted to reach approximately 10 trillion yen by 2026. This move comes as part of an effort to provide investors with a real estate financial product designed for long-term stability and low market volatility.

