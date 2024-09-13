Jintai Energy Reveals Board Composition

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited (HK:2728) has released an update.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes Yuan Hongbing as the Chairman and CEO. The Board also consists of a mix of non-executive and independent non-executive directors, who serve on the company’s audit, nomination, and remuneration committees, ensuring corporate governance and oversight.

