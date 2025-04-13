Jintai Energy Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results with Notable Losses

An update from Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ) is now available.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited reported its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue and a net loss compared to the previous year. The company experienced a gross profit of HK$19,956,000, down from HK$24,367,000 in 2023, and a net loss of HK$21,862,000, compared to a profit of HK$1,044,000 in the prior year. The results indicate financial challenges, impacting the company’s operations and potentially affecting its stakeholders.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the energy sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on energy-related products and services.

