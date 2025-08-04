Jintai Energy Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Jintai Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:2728) ) has shared an announcement.
Jintai Energy Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders interested in the company’s management and oversight.
More about Jintai Energy Holdings Limited
Jintai Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on energy-related sectors.
Average Trading Volume: 11,938,000
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M
