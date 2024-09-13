Jintai Energy Announces Leadership Restructuring

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited (HK:2728) has released an update.

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited announces key leadership changes as Mr. Han Jinfeng resigns from his roles as executive Director, Chairman of the Board, and chairman of the Nomination Committee due to other business commitments, effective 13 September 2024. Mr. Yuan Hongbing, previously an executive Director, will assume the positions vacated by Mr. Han. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Han for his contributions and welcomed Mr. Yuan to his new roles.

