Jinshang Bank Renews Key Connected Transactions

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2558) has released an update.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its continuing connected transactions with Huaneng Capital and SSCO through new framework agreements. These agreements, set to last from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027, comply with Hong Kong Listing Rules and involve reporting, review, and shareholder approval requirements. The bank will provide further details to shareholders in a circular expected by December 2024.

