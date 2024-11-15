Jinshang Bank Nominates New Independent Directors

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2558) has released an update.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its plans to nominate Mr. Liang Yongming and Mr. Suo Xuquan as independent non-executive directors, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Mr. Liang brings a wealth of experience in financial management and has held significant positions in various industries. This strategic move aims to bolster the bank’s governance and leverage Mr. Liang’s extensive expertise.

