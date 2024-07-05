JINS HOLDINGS Witnesses Strong June Sales Growth

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. reported a significant 28.7% year-on-year increase in sales across all its Japanese eyewear stores for June 2024, with existing stores registering a 27.1% rise. The increase is attributed to two additional holidays compared to the previous year and a spike in demand for summer seasonal products like photochromic lenses. By June’s end, the company expanded its retail presence to 492 stores, an increase of two from the previous month.

