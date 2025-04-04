JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong March Sales and Store Expansion

JINS HOLDINGS ( (JP:3046) ) just unveiled an update.

In March 2025, JINS HOLDINGS reported a significant year-over-year increase in sales, with a 21.7% rise in total sales across all eyewear stores in Japan and an 18.5% increase at existing stores. This growth was driven by successful promotional campaigns and the introduction of new products, leading to strong sales of high-priced lenses and frames. The company also expanded its retail footprint by opening six new stores, bringing the total number of stores in Japan to 515.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on retail sales of glasses and related products in Japan. The company offers a variety of eyewear, including high-priced lenses and frames, and seasonal products such as anti-pollen and UV protection items. JINS also engages in wholesale and e-commerce operations.

YTD Price Performance: 10.81%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.05B

